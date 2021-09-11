Mandatory malaria screening in Kollam

KOLLAM

11 September 2021 19:14 IST

Health dept. sounds caution as malaria detected in persons from outside the State

The District Collector has instructed that those coming from African countries undergo the mandatory malaria screening along with the COVID-19 diagnostic test.

The instruction also applies to those from other States and testing kits have been made available at all health centres.

Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, burning sensation, delirium and seizures. The situation can be risky in case of asymptomatic patients.

A special squad has been formed for malaria eradication and all migrant labourers from the district will be screened. Since it is a mosquito-borne disease, teams have been deployed to conduct source destruction and distribution of mosquito nets, the District Medical Officer has said.