Mandatory holiday on Sunday

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the State will shutdown on Sundays across red, orange and green zones.

Ideally, people should remain indoors. The holiday is mandatory except for essential services. The police would not allow travel. However, they would enable journey in the event of an emergency.

Necessary travel

On other days, the police would allow necessary travel in private vehicles in orange and green zones. However, they would permit only three passengers, including the driver. The government has prohibited riding pillion on two-wheelers.

However, persons could travel on the rear seat of two-wheelers with their siblings, close relatives or spouses. Hotspots would remain under strict lockdown.

Taxis operational

The Centre has not allowed stage carriage services. However, taxis and cabs could resume operations. The ban on autorickshaws would endure. The State would take a call on allowing the entertainment industry, including filming of television serials and reality shows, to resume before May 17.

Morning walkers

The government has allowed morning walkers after 7 a.m. They would have no access to parks, beaches, stadiums, gymnasiums, malls, swimming pools, and clubs.

Malls, cinemas and multi-storeyed textile showrooms would remain closed. However, single-storey cloth shops employing not more than five persons could open for business between 7 a.m. and 7.30 p.m.

The government has banned dining-in facility. However restaurants and hotels can sell food as takeaways.

The police will not allow any vehicle or pedestrian out on the road after 7.30 p.m.