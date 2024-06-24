ADVERTISEMENT

Mandatory correctional training for errant drivers at IDTR, says Kerala Transport Minister

Published - June 24, 2024 01:07 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The driving licence of those involved in road accidents and drivers involved in grave rule violations would be suspended, and they would have to undergo crash-prevention driving correctional training at Institute of Driver Training and Research (IDTR), Edappal, Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar said on Sunday.

He added that the ongoing measures to improve the quality of driving tests would help create skilled drivers, which would in turn lessen the number of road accidents. He further directed RTOs and Joint RTOs to inspect driving schools. The Minister was speaking at a meeting of senior MVD officials at the Ernakulam Guest House.

An app readied by Abbas C.M., a motor vehicle inspector (MVI), on Motor Vehicle Rules and circulars, and an application for mock learner’s test were released at the meeting. Mr. Ganesh Kumar also told MVD personnel to clamp down on illegal alteration of vehicles to ensure that speed governors in vehicles were functional, and to clean their office premises on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

road safety / Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US