Mandatory correctional training for errant drivers at IDTR, says Kerala Transport Minister

The driving licence of those involved in road accidents and drivers involved in grave rule violations would be suspended, and they would have to undergo crash-prevention driving correctional training at Institute of Driver Training and Research (IDTR), Edappal, Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar said on Sunday.

He added that the ongoing measures to improve the quality of driving tests would help create skilled drivers, which would in turn lessen the number of road accidents. He further directed RTOs and Joint RTOs to inspect driving schools. The Minister was speaking at a meeting of senior MVD officials at the Ernakulam Guest House.

An app readied by Abbas C.M., a motor vehicle inspector (MVI), on Motor Vehicle Rules and circulars, and an application for mock learner’s test were released at the meeting. Mr. Ganesh Kumar also told MVD personnel to clamp down on illegal alteration of vehicles to ensure that speed governors in vehicles were functional, and to clean their office premises on Saturday.