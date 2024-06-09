ADVERTISEMENT

Mandate is against SilverLine, says anti-K-Rail panel

Published - June 09, 2024 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The strong debacle of the Left Democratic Front in the just concluded general election is also a reflection of the people’s anger against the proposed SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project, said the State committee meeting of the Kerala K-Rail Silverline Virudha Janakeeya Samiti here on Sunday.

In the wake of the mandate, the State should not impose a project that is considered detrimental to the environment and requires heavy investment, along with large-scale displacement, on the people of the State, the meeting said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US