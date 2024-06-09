GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mandate is against SilverLine, says anti-K-Rail panel

Published - June 09, 2024 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The strong debacle of the Left Democratic Front in the just concluded general election is also a reflection of the people’s anger against the proposed SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project, said the State committee meeting of the Kerala K-Rail Silverline Virudha Janakeeya Samiti here on Sunday.

In the wake of the mandate, the State should not impose a project that is considered detrimental to the environment and requires heavy investment, along with large-scale displacement, on the people of the State, the meeting said.

