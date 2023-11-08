Manaveeyam witnesses another clash

November 08, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Manaveeyam Veedhi, the capital city’s famed cultural corridor, witnessed yet another unsavoury incident when a group of unruly youths clashed with the police, injuring two people including a woman in the melee on Tuesday midnight.

The confrontation, which is the fourth such case at the street since its relaunch as the State’s first nightlife centre, has prompted the authorities to introduce curbs.

Tension prevailed after police personnel, stationed at the aid post in the area, shifted the group to the Althara junction after an altercation broke out within themselves while partying in the area. Displaying aggressive behaviour, they shoved aside the chairs that had been arranged in the area in connection with the Keraleeyam festivities.

Annoyed at being moved away from the festival area, the group began to pelt stones at the police. The police lathi charged them to drive them away. A reveller, Raji of Nettayam, who was injured in the melee, required stitches on her head and was admitted to the District Model Hospital in Peroorkada. A police officer also sustained minor injuries.

The Museum police arrested two people, identified as Jayaprasad of Anavoor and Adithyan of Perumpazhuthoor in the case.

It was only a few days ago that one person had been arrested in connection with a drunken brawl that took place in the presence of several people including women and children.

While terming the incident an isolated one, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju said late-night activities will witness “reasonable restrictions” that were necessary to rein in disruptive behaviour

Sound systems and percussion instruments that create noise pollution will not be permitted between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drug detection kits will also be utilised to detect substance abuse.

Nonetheless, the officer viewed such incidents as teething issues for the nightlife project. Asserting that the police supported efforts to extend nightlife across the city, Mr. Nagaraju advocated reorienting one’s priorities towards shopping, entertainment and such recreational activities. A large section, he lamented, held the misconception that nightlife is all about consuming liquor.

