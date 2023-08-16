ADVERTISEMENT

Manaveeyam Veedhi to be reopened before Onam

August 16, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas and Transport Minister Antony Raju review the work on the Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The work on the Manaveeyam veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram will be completed and the road opened to traffic before Onam, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas said here on Wednesday after reviewing the progress of the work.

Smart City project officials informed the Minister that the resurfacing of the road would be completed by August 20 and the work on the footpaths by the August 25. The redevelopment of the road also includes tree protection structures, gathering point, street library and street art cafe.

The Minister said the installation of ornamental streetlamps would also be completed as part of the beautification of the stretch. Transport minister Antony Raju was also present.

