Manaveeyam Veedhi hosts fusion rock concert

January 05, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Indian-Austrian band Ashram regaled music buffs with a fusion rock concert at the Manaveeyam Veedhi on Friday evening. The concert, which featured 18 artistes, resonated with classical Indian melodies, Sanskrit chants, and pulsating rock vocals. The New Year event was organised by Goethe-Zentrum and the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Ashram, whose musicians came together in 2004 to form a cross-continental band, has held concerts in Europe and India. The band has dedicated the past few years to the novel Siddhartha by Nobel laureate Hermann Hesse, a statement said. “Inspired by the spirit of Siddhartha, the band transformed their years of Indian experiences and spiritual adventures into their own songs,” according to the statement. The band has dedicated the new songs and the concerts to Hermann Hesse.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.