Manaveeyam Veedhi hosts fusion rock concert

Classical Indian melodies, Sanskrit chants, and rock vocals rendered by Indian-Austrian band Ashram

January 05, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Indian-Austrian band Ashram performing at Manaveeyam Veedhi on Friday.

The Indian-Austrian band Ashram regaled music buffs with a fusion rock concert at the Manaveeyam Veedhi on Friday evening. The concert, which featured 18 artistes, resonated with classical Indian melodies, Sanskrit chants, and pulsating rock vocals. The New Year event was organised by Goethe-Zentrum and the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Ashram, whose musicians came together in 2004 to form a cross-continental band, has held concerts in Europe and India. The band has dedicated the past few years to the novel Siddhartha by Nobel laureate Hermann Hesse, a statement said. “Inspired by the spirit of Siddhartha, the band transformed their years of Indian experiences and spiritual adventures into their own songs,” according to the statement. The band has dedicated the new songs and the concerts to Hermann Hesse.

