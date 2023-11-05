Manaveeyam Veedhi brawl: one arrested

November 05, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Museum police on Sunday arrested one person in connection with the brawl that had broken out at Manaveeyam Veedhi a day ago.

The police identified the accused as Shiva of Karamana. He is suspected to be part of a gang that assaulted Poonthura native Aksal during an argument over playing music on the street during the wee hours of Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram City police have intensified surveillance and enforcement activities at Manaveeyam Veedhi following a spurt in cases reported from the area. In addition to enhancing police deployment in the area, the police have also decided to commence checks for substance abuse. The unsavoury incidents have posed questions on the feasibility of night-life activities on the renovated street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proposing various curbs to rein in such instances the Museum police have submitted a report to the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) to recommend a ban on using microphone and loudspeakers after midnight, to make registration mandatory for participants of cultural events.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.