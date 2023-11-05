HamberMenu
Manaveeyam Veedhi brawl: one arrested

Police intensify surveillance & enforcement, commence checks for substance abuse. 

November 05, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Museum police on Sunday arrested one person in connection with the brawl that had broken out at Manaveeyam Veedhi a day ago.

The police identified the accused as Shiva of Karamana. He is suspected to be part of a gang that assaulted Poonthura native Aksal during an argument over playing music on the street during the wee hours of Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram City police have intensified surveillance and enforcement activities at Manaveeyam Veedhi following a spurt in cases reported from the area. In addition to enhancing police deployment in the area, the police have also decided to commence checks for substance abuse. The unsavoury incidents have posed questions on the feasibility of night-life activities on the renovated street.

Proposing various curbs to rein in such instances the Museum police have submitted a report to the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) to recommend a ban on using microphone and loudspeakers after midnight, to make registration mandatory for participants of cultural events.

