Manaveeyam reaches Malappuram too

Manaveeyam Veedhi in the State capital, the hub of cultural activities every Sunday for nearly two decades, is literally going places with a similarly named street coming up at Kondotty in Malappuram and a festival of fraternity taking place here on Sunday.

Former Culture Minister M.A. Baby would inaugurate ‘Manaveeyam Isalimbam’ being organised by the Mahakavi Moinkutty Vaidyar Mappila Kala Academy, Kondotty, an autonomous institution under the Culture Department, and the Manaveeyam Theruvorakkoottam, on Sunday. The festival is being organised to celebrate the works of the poet who had penned several songs under the genre ‘Mappilappattu’. This would be followed by similar festivals at Eerattupetta in Kottayam on December 25, Perumbavoor in Ernakulam on December 26 and from December 27 to 30 at Kondotty, Mappila Kala Academy secretary Razakh Payambrot and Manaveeyam Theruvorakkoottam president D. Raghoothaman told a press meet on Saturday.

This is for the first time that the Moinkutty Vaidyar festival is being organised in the capital. It would conclude with Culture Minister A.K. Balan declaring the ‘Manaveeyam Vedi’ at Kondotty, Manaveeyam Theruvorakkoottam secretary Shylaja P. Ambu and coordinators Ajith and Vinu Vikram said.