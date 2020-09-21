Manarcaud church plans peaceful protest against court order

‘No one will be allowed to enter church with malicious interests’

The administrative committee of St. Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Church at Manarcaud resolved on Monday to go ahead with peaceful protests against a recent order by a sub-court in Kottayam to hand over the parish to the Orthodox faction of the Malankara Syrian Church.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the parish members and the church committee which was convened to discuss the course of action after the court order. Kuriakose Cor Episcopa Ittyadath presided over the meeting.

“No one would be allowed to enter this church with malicious interests. The fundamental rights of any citizen as enshrined in the Constitution of India would be upheld. The church would remain with the holy Antiochian faith forever,” read a statement issued by the church.

On number of parishioners

The church committee also came down heavily on the allegations that it had exaggerated the number of the parish members by adding temporary memberships. “The church has been providing temporary membership to those who had to leave their parishes for official or other reasons to stay in the limits of Manarcaud church. The church fulfils their spiritual needs as well. Several other churches had followed the path of Manarcaud church in issuing temporary memberships. There is no point in questioning this system,” the statement said.

‘A shock for many’

The meeting also observed that the court’s verdict against the church came as a shock to the followers of different religions across the world. People belonging to various castes and religions in Kottayam district had expressed their willingness to take part in the tolerant struggle, it added.