Manarcaud church fete from Sept. 1

ADVERTISEMENT

The annual feast of St. Mary at the St. Mary's church, Manarcaud, near here, will commence on September 1.

The event, which has remained subdued over the last couple of years amid the COVID-19 pandemic with restrictions on participation of the public, is expected to draw lakhs of people this time, according to the organisers. Arrangements have been made under 15 subcommittees, besides the police and the district administration, to accommodate the pilgrims.

Various Ministers, religious heads and other eminent personalities are slated to participate in a public meeting to be held on September 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

A religious procession (raza) will be taken out to the ‘Kurisu Palli' (shrine) on September 6. Thousands of people are expected to take part in this rally, which is considered to be among the largest spiritual processions in Asia. The ‘Nada Thurakkal', a high point of the feast will be held on the next day. The image of Mother Mary and Jesus Christ will be kept for public display on this day.

The curtains will come down on the Feast on September 8.