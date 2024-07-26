Manager siphons off ₹20 cr. from software firm in Thrissur, surrenders before police

Dhanya Mohan, an assistant general manager of a software company in Thrissur district, who is wanted in a ₹20-crore financial fraud surrendered before the Kollam police on Friday.

Hailing from Thirumullavaram, Kollam, Dhanya allegedly siphoned off ₹20 crore from the company to five accounts, including that of her brother and father, in the past five years.

The fraud was detected when she transferred ₹80 lakh from the digital account of the firm, an IT product and service company backed by a prominent Thrissur-based private finance firm, to her own account in April 2024.

Based on a complaint lodged by the company, the Valappad police registered a case. However, Dhanya managed to escape before the investigation team reached her rental house at Valappad. Later, she surrendered before the Kollam police.

The police suspect that she used the stolen money to lead a luxurious life and to purchase properties in the name of her relatives. It is also reported that she was addicted to online rummy.

