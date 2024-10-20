Management experts essential to turn ideas into products, says Kerala Chief Minister

Interventions by management experts are a must to convert ideas into products and services. Services like taxis, health institutions, and food supplies have created large networks on the basis of big ideas, and they have succeeded even without physical infrastructure of their own, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Kochi on (October 19) Saturday.

He was inaugurating the diamond jubilee celebrations of the School of Management Studies at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

“Management experts play a key role in converting ideas into big businesses. These trends offer great scope for the State,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the School of Management Studies should play its role in converting ideas into businesses and utilising the opportunities available.

Mr. Vijayan also called for constant improvement in the syllabus followed for management studies and lauded the School of Management Studies for being at the forefront of introducing new courses.

“The history of the School of Management Studies here is linked to the history of management studies in the country. It was established to create a team of skilled and well-equipped management experts. The School has, in the process, created history and recorded many achievements and created new models,” the Chief Minister said.

The School of Management Studies also introduced the idea of linkages between the institution and industry in the State. The idea of Management Foundation was introduced at the School in collaboration with Indian Institutes of Management in Ahmedabad and Kolkata, Mr. Vijayan recalled.

“Ideas such as industrial campus, connect career to campus, and industrial parks in educational institutions have all been new ideas. Today, management has acquired new dimensions to include entrepreneurship development, sustainable industries, leadership qualities, risk management, and quality management,” the Chief Minister added.

He said as the School of Management Studies celebrated its diamond jubilee, the MBA executive programme was being launched.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said work to strengthen linkages between higher education and industry was in progress. He added that the diamond jubilee was a matter of great pride for the State as the Cusat School was the first management study centre in the State.

Hibi Eden, MP, Kalamassery municipal chairperson Seema Kannan, Cusat Vice-Chancellor M. Junaid Bushiri, and School of Management Director K.A. Zazhairah spoke on the occasion.