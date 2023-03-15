Management convention concludes in Kozhikode

March 15, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The two-day annual management convention “Nextgen Management-Unlocking the power of intelligence“ organised by the Calicut Management Association (CMA) concluded here recently. Dr. Rajendra Nargundkar, Vice Chancellor of Prestige University Indore inaugurated the event. National Institute of Technology-Calicut Director Prof. Prasad Krishna delivered the keynote address. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee inaugurated the technical session. CMA president T.N. Sujithkumar presided over the inaugural function. Several management awards were also distributed at the function. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.