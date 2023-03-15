ADVERTISEMENT

Management convention concludes in Kozhikode

March 15, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The two-day annual management convention “Nextgen Management-Unlocking the power of intelligence“ organised by the Calicut Management Association (CMA) concluded here recently. Dr. Rajendra Nargundkar, Vice Chancellor of Prestige University Indore inaugurated the event. National Institute of Technology-Calicut Director Prof. Prasad Krishna delivered the keynote address. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee inaugurated the technical session. CMA president T.N. Sujithkumar presided over the inaugural function. Several management awards were also distributed at the function.

