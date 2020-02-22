Man, woman found dead in homestay

A man and a woman were found dead in the room of a homestay at Ammara near Vythiri in the district on Friday.
According to the police, the 36-year-old man checked into the homestay along with the woman, in her late 30s, on Wednesday claiming to be husband and wife.
The room was booked in the name of K.K. Manoj, 36, of Kollanpadavil, Punnakkal, Thiruvambady, in Kozhikode district, police department sources said.
On Friday noon, homestay staff broke into the room as the occupants did not come out of it for a long time, the police said.
Probe on
The bodies were sent to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for post-mortem.
The cause of death is being investigated, the sources said.
