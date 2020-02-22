Kerala

Man, woman found dead in homestay

A man and a woman were found dead in the room of a homestay at Ammara near Vythiri in the district on Friday.

According to the police, the 36-year-old man checked into the homestay along with the woman, in her late 30s, on Wednesday claiming to be husband and wife.

The room was booked in the name of K.K. Manoj, 36, of Kollanpadavil, Punnakkal, Thiruvambady, in Kozhikode district, police department sources said.

On Friday noon, homestay staff broke into the room as the occupants did not come out of it for a long time, the police said.

Probe on

The bodies were sent to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for post-mortem.

The cause of death is being investigated, the sources said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 1:06:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/man-woman-found-dead-in-homestay/article30884297.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY