Man, woman die of burn injuries in Kannur

KANNUR

24 February 2021 00:40 IST

A man and a woman, who reportedly self-immolated themselves in Payyannur, have died at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.

V.K. Sivaprasad, 28, who lived in a rented house near the Payyanur old bus stand and M.D. Arya, 21, a college student, died at the hospital.

According to the police, while Arya died on Monday night, Sivaprasad succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning. Both are suspected to have committed suicide.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. on Friday. The young man, who was an employee of a company in Payyanur in Kannur district, had been on leave for the past few days.

The police said the woman’s marriage to another man had been fixed.

The police reached the hospital and tried to record the statement of the two but could not as they were in a critical condition.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISH)- 1056.