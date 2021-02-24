Man, woman die of burn injuries in Kannur

A man and a woman, who reportedly self-immolated themselves in Payyannur, have died at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.
V.K. Sivaprasad, 28, who lived in a rented house near the Payyanur old bus stand and M.D. Arya, 21, a college student, died at the hospital.
According to the police, while Arya died on Monday night, Sivaprasad succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning. Both are suspected to have committed suicide.
The incident took place around 4 p.m. on Friday. The young man, who was an employee of a company in Payyanur in Kannur district, had been on leave for the past few days.
Statement
The police said the woman’s marriage to another man had been fixed.
The police reached the hospital and tried to record the statement of the two but could not as they were in a critical condition.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISH)- 1056.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath