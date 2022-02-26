Man, woman, 2 girls drown in Bharathapuzha

The police suspect them to have committed suicide

Four persons, including two girls, drowned in the Bharathapuzha at Lakkidi near here on Saturday. The police said Ajit Kumar, 38, his live-in partner Vijita, 36, and her daughters Aryananda, 14, and Aswananda, 6, jumped into the river from a ghat near the bridge at Lakkidi.

Their bodies were fished out after a search by Fire and Rescue Services personnel and local volunteers. The search was conducted on the basis of suspicion after their slippers, mobile phones, and masks were found abandoned on the banks of the river. Ajit Kumar’s scooter was also found parked on the side of the road nearby.

The hands of Ajit Kumar and Vijita were found to have been tied together. They have been living together for last two years.

The police said Ajit Kumar was an accused in the murder of his relative at Thrissur. The trial of the case was currently on. The police recovered a note from their rented house, which said they were committing suicide following failure in life.

Ajit Kumar and the three others were missing since Saturday morning. His brother found the doors of the house open, and the police began a search for the four following his complaint.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) - 1056.