Kerala

Man, wife found dead

A 55-year-old partially paralysed woman, who was bedridden for the past few years, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Saturday forenoon. She was identified as Ramani of Maniyanpara Colony at Attachackal near Konni.

The body of her husband, Gananathan, 67, was also found in Kavumpurathu kadavu in the Achencoil river later in the day, the police said. Local people told the police that Gananathan had informed them about Ramani’s death around 8 a.m.

Finding a pool of blood on the floor near the woman’s cot, the police initially suspected murder. However it was noticed later that the woman’s body did not have injuries. Hence the cause of death could be assessed only after a post-mortem examination, the police said. The Konni police registered a case.

