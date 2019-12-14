Man, wife found dead

A man his wife were found hanging in their house at Kollassery near Thalassery on Friday morning.
N.V. Harindran (51), former car driver of the Thalassery Municipal Chairman, and his wife Shakhi (42), were the parents of Sawanth, 22, an ITI student, who allegedly hanged himself in May 2018. His death had raised a controversy as it was alleged that he had taken his life following his addiction to the Blue Whale Challenge game, which the police later denied.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline - 0484-2540530, and Thanal - 0495-2760000.
