Man whose car burst into flames dies of burn injuries

August 09, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A 57-year-old man who had been undergoing treatment after his car caught fire near Vakathanam in Kottayam the other day succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Sabu, a resident of Ponganthanam. The police said Sabu who had sustained burns all over his body succumbed to his injuries by Wednesday morning. The body would be handed over to relatives after an inquest, officials said. The accident took place around 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday when a car driven by Sabu burst into flames. Preliminary investigations pointed to a short circuit in the electrical unit, though the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) has launched a detailed examination to ascertain the exact reason.