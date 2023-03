March 14, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Kannur

The police have arrested Shameem who allegedly set five seized vehicles to fire in the Valapattanam police station compound, on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday. He was taken into custody from Puzhathi.

A car, jeep, and a two-wheeler were completely destroyed in the blaze, while two vehicles got partially burnt.

The fire was extinguished around 4 a.m. by fire services personnel who arrived from Taliparampa.

