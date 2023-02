February 13, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The city police have arrested a 32-year-old man accused in a ganja case who had jumped bail and was hiding out in Bengaluru. Identified as Sanjith of Ramapuram, Balaramapuram, the accused had had taken bail, but failed to appear for trial in a case registered by the Vattiyoorkavu police in 2018. According to the police, he is also wanted in a number of other cases related to theft of motorcycles as well.