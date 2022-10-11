Man who hacked wife to death held after one-and-half month

ADVERTISEMENT

A man who hacked his wife to death at Thalikkulam was held by the police after one and a half months of the crime. Harshitha was killed just three weeks after her delivery.

Mohammed Asif, her husband, hacked her when he reached Harshitha’s house to see their new-born baby.

According to the police, Asif reached Harshitha’s house with a sword hidden in his bag. Harshitha’s parents too were injured in the attack.

Later Harshitha succumbed to injuries in a hospital.

After the crime Asif stole a motorcycle from Kazhimbram beach and went to Irinjalakuda. He left the motorcycle there and went to Munnar. He sold his mobile phone in Munnar and was hiding in various places including Madurai, Andhra Pradesh and Pune. He was nabbed by the police with the help of local people on Monday night when he reached Thrissur to borrow money from a relative in Thrissur.