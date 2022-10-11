Man who hacked wife to death held after one-and-half month

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
October 11, 2022 20:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A man who hacked his wife to death at Thalikkulam was held by the police after one and a half months of the crime. Harshitha was killed just three weeks after her delivery.

Mohammed Asif, her husband, hacked her when he reached Harshitha’s house to see their new-born baby.

According to the police, Asif reached Harshitha’s house with a sword hidden in his bag. Harshitha’s parents too were injured in the attack.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later Harshitha succumbed to injuries in a hospital.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

After the crime Asif stole a motorcycle from Kazhimbram beach and went to Irinjalakuda. He left the motorcycle there and went to Munnar. He sold his mobile phone in Munnar and was hiding in various places including Madurai, Andhra Pradesh and Pune. He was nabbed by the police with the help of local people on Monday night when he reached Thrissur to borrow money from a relative in Thrissur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app