Man who dug hundreds of ‘surangas’ passes away in Kasaragod

January 19, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KASARAGOD

C. Kunhambu, 72, of Kundamkuzhi in Bedadka, who was well known for his skills to construct ‘Surangas’ (horizontal tunnels) through laterite hills to tap drinking water was found dead at his home.

According to the police, he was found hanging when his relatives returned to his house on Wednesday. Though he was rushed to a hospital, he was declared brought dead.

Kunhambu had mastered the art of constructing surangas, a labour-intensive work using a pickaxe, which helped many to meet the drinking water requirements. It is a traditional way of finding the resource in water-scarce areas without excessive exploitation of land.

Tunnels built horizontal to the ground instead of digging vertically are known as surangas. He constructed tunnels through which water flowed perennially in a small stream, without the use of a pump. The water is then collected in mud reservoirs called Madhaka.

Kunhambu used to work alone on surangas that were just wide enough for one person. He had learned the skill at the age of 14 while assisting his uncle. Subsequently, hundreds of horizontal tunnels were built in Kasaragod, Kannur, and districts of Karnataka.

People who have watched him work said that when he stops and stands on his feet, he knew exactly where the water was, whether it is under the ground or inside huge rocks.

Many people come in search of Kunhambu even to this day and age when tube wells are widespread. He is survived by his wife Sharada and children Dayamani, Vasanthi, and Ratheesh.

