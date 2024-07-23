ADVERTISEMENT

Man who died after moving car caught fire identified

Updated - July 23, 2024 09:23 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 09:22 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have identified a man who died after his car caught fire on Monday night as Kumily resident Kozhikkottu Roy Sebastian,64.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 8.30 p.m. on the Kottarakara-Dindigul National Highway at 66 Mile, near Kumily, in Idukki. The police said a two-wheeler rider alerted Roy about the fire and asked him to exit the vehicle. Before he could react, the car veered out of control and hit the two-wheeler, engulfing both vehicles in fire. The two-wheeler rider narrowly escaped the accident.

Kumily police said that both vehicles were fully damaged in the accident. “We are not ruling out suicide angle. The driver may have set the car on fire while driving. The forensic wing already collected samples from the accident spot. The probe is going on,” said the official.

The body was handed over to the relatives after post-mortem examination at Idukki Medical College on Tuesday. Roy is survived by his wife, Doli, and Children, Bulbul and Yesabel.

