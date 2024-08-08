GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man who broke into Kasaragod court complex arrested

Updated - August 08, 2024 08:37 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A man wanted in multiple theft cases, including a recent break-in at the Kasaragod court complex, has been arrested from Angamaly in Ernakulam. The accused has been identified as Sanil alias Sanish George from Kozhikode.

According to Kasaragod District Police Chief P. Bijoy, the incident occurred early on Sunday morning when George attempted to steal from the record room of the district court. The alarm was triggered when security personnel heard a noise, prompting George to flee. He was reportedly carrying a steel rod during the attempted theft.

George’s later allegedly targeted Thanbeehul Islam Higher Secondary School, from where he stole ₹500. He then reportedly stole a raincoat from a nearby house. The accused then allegedly broke into the New Western Sawmill at Cherkala, from where he stole ₹1,84,000 from a table cover. George then reportedly left for his home in a KSRTC bus at 5:20 a.m.

The police said that investigations had revealed that George was linked to 12 other thefts across various locations including Hosdurg, Nileswaram, Chomala, Pazhyangadi, Koyilandi, Palakkad, Kasaba, Dharmadam, Vellamunda, Sultan Bathery and Nadapuram. He was involved in a theft at the Hozdurg Munsif Court on May 16 and another incident on July 24 at the Beverages Corporation outlet in Nileswaram, where he allegedly stole ₹10,720 and damaged CCTV cameras.

George’s modus operandi involved scouting courts and post offices using Google Maps, the police said. He has a criminal history, having been jailed twice for theft. The arrest followed a detailed investigation based on CCTV footage.

The arrest was made by a team led by Vidyanagar Inspector V. Ramakrishnan, including Vijayan Melath, C.C. Biju, P. Narayanan, V.K. Prasad, Abdul Salam, P. Rojan, M.T. Rajesh, K.C. Shinoy, V.V. Shyamchandran, Ganesh Kumar, and K.V. Ajith.

