Man wanted for rhino poaching in Assam arrested in Malappuram

Assam government had declared him a ‘wanted’ accused

The police on Thursday arrested a man wanted by the Assam Police for poaching rhinos.

Asmat Ali, 26, from Biswanath in Sonitpur district of Assam, was arrested from Vaniyambalam near Wandoor following a tip-off.

The Assam Police had announced a reward of ₹5 lakh on Asmat’s capture. He had reportedly sneaked in to Kerala soon after the Assam government declared him a ‘wanted’ accused.

The police said there were several cases against him in Assam, including a rhino poaching case. Cases were registered against him at Biswanath and Bokakhat police stations in Assam.

A police team led by Inspector Vishnu P. nabbed Asmat in the early hours of Thursday. Mr. Vishnu said Asmat was a key member of a wanted gang involved in several poaching cases in Assam.

He was handed over to the Assam Police.