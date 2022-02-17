Kerala

Man wanted for rhino poaching in Assam arrested in Malappuram

The police on Thursday arrested a man wanted by the Assam Police for poaching rhinos.

Asmat Ali, 26, from Biswanath in Sonitpur district of Assam, was arrested from Vaniyambalam near Wandoor following a tip-off.

The Assam Police had announced a reward of ₹5 lakh on Asmat’s capture. He had reportedly sneaked in to Kerala soon after the Assam government declared him a ‘wanted’ accused.

The police said there were several cases against him in Assam, including a rhino poaching case. Cases were registered against him at Biswanath and Bokakhat police stations in Assam.

A police team led by Inspector Vishnu P. nabbed Asmat in the early hours of Thursday. Mr. Vishnu said Asmat was a key member of a wanted gang involved in several poaching cases in Assam.

He was handed over to the Assam Police.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
crime
police
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2022 8:06:48 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/man-wanted-for-rhino-poaching-in-assam-held/article65059624.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY