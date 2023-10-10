Man, two sons electrocuted in Idukki

October 10, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - IDUKKI

A 57-year-old man and his two sons were electrocuted after they came into contact with a broken power line at Rajakkandam under the Vandanmedu police station limit in Idukki on Tuesday. According to the Vandanmedu police, Rajakkandam Nayarucity resident Chembakaseril Kanakadharan and his sons Vishnu (31) and Vineeth (27) came in contact with a snapped power line in a nearby water-filled paddy field while collecting grass around 3.30 pm. When they failed to return home, Kanakadharan’s wife Omana went looking for them and found her husband and children lying in the field. She alerted local residents who, in turn, alerted the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials and disconnected the power line.

Though they were rushed to a private hospital at Kochera, they were declared brought dead.

The bodies were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Idukki, for post-mortem examination. Vishnu is survived by his wife Athira and a two-year-old child.