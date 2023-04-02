ADVERTISEMENT

Man tries to set fire to train compartment; nine sustain burns

April 02, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

Incident on Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express around 9.30 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Nine passengers, including three women, sustained burns when an unidentified man tried to set fire to a compartment of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express when it was crossing the Korappuzha bridge in Kozhikode on Sunday night.

According to Government Railway Police sources, the man reportedly poured some inflammable substance on the floor of the compartment before setting it afire around 9.30 p.m. The injured have been admitted to various private and government hospitals at Koyilandy and Kozhikode.

The police said the man resorted to the extreme step following a heated exchange of words with some of the passengers on the train. He fled when the train stopped near Elathur after some passengers pulled the alarm chain.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Many passengers had a narrow escape from burns as they quickly moved to nearby compartments.  

The Elathur police said they were yet to track the suspect. The Railway Protection Force also reached the spot as part of an intensified search for him. The train was temporarily halted at Koyilandy station.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US