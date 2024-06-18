GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man trapped in soil slip rescued

Published - June 18, 2024 11:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A worker engaged in the construction of a compound wall of a house near the Kakkanad police station was trapped up to his hip after soil caved in from the upper deck on Tuesday around 1 p.m.

The worker was identified as Siyad of Mattancherry. He was hired by the Thrikkakara municipality. The plot was two-layered, and preparatory works for the construction of the concrete wall on the bottom layer was under way when the soil caved in.

According to rescue personnel, Siyad got trapped in steel rods laid ahead of the construction of the wall and hence could not fully evade the onrushing soil. A team led by Thrikkakara fire station officer K.N. Satheesh removed the soil and rescued him.

Siyad sustained only minor injuries.

