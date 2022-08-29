Man trampled to death by wild elephants

PTI Kollam
August 29, 2022 21:47 IST

An unidentified person was trampled to death by wild elephants in a forest area in the district on Monday, the police said.

The incident was reported from a forest area in Achencoil, an inter-State border point between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, they said.

The police said the man in his mid-50s was allegedly attacked by a group of three elephants as he was walking on a road that passed through the dense forest. The movement of the man, allegedly mentally challenged, was noticed by local people.

He was attacked by the elephants as he allegedly moved ahead without recognising the presence of the wild elephants on the road, the police said.

The victim could not be identified as his face was damaged beyond recognition.

An investigation had been launched to identify the man and as part of the process his photos had been sent to the police in Tamil Nadu also.

The victim’s body was shifted to the mortuary of the Parippally Medical College Hospital here.

