Man throws petrol over bank employees

June 17, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Thrissur

A youth created tension in a private bank at Athani in Thrissur district on Saturday after he threw petrol over the bank employees.

The police took Lijo Chiriyankandath, a village assistant at Thekkinkara panchayat, into custody.

The youth reached the bank at 4 p.m. with a bag. He took a bottle of petrol and threw it over the cash counter and later over the bank workers. He threatened to loot the bank.

However, the workers manage to close the shutters of the bank after pushing him out. Later, the police with the help of local people took him into custody. The man told the police that he wants to make quick money, as he has financial issues. The police suspect that he is mentally unstable.

