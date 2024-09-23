Man tests negative for Mpox in Alappuzha

A 54-year-old man from Thrikkunnappuzha in Alappuzha who was under observation at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha, with suspected Mpox symptoms tested negative for the disease.

The MCH authorities said the test results, which came on Monday, confirmed that the man did not contract the disease.

The man, who returned from Bahrain two weeks ago, sought treatment at a private hospital after experiencing fever and rashes. When the hospital authorities became suspicious, they informed the Health department and transferred him to the isolation ward at the MCH on Saturday.

Last week, a 38-year-old man from Edavanna in Malappuram, who had arrived from Dubai, tested positive for the disease.

Symptoms

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is caused by the monkeypox virus (MPXV). Symptoms include painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain, and low energy. The disease primarily spreads through close contact with an infected person.

