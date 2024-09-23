GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man tests negative for Mpox in Alappuzha

Test results of man admitted to Alappuzha MCH confirms that he did not contract disease

Published - September 23, 2024 07:36 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old man from Thrikkunnappuzha in Alappuzha who was under observation at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha, with suspected Mpox symptoms tested negative for the disease.

The MCH authorities said the test results, which came on Monday, confirmed that the man did not contract the disease.

The man, who returned from Bahrain two weeks ago, sought treatment at a private hospital after experiencing fever and rashes. When the hospital authorities became suspicious, they informed the Health department and transferred him to the isolation ward at the MCH on Saturday.

Last week, a 38-year-old man from Edavanna in Malappuram, who had arrived from Dubai, tested positive for the disease.

Symptoms

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is caused by the monkeypox virus (MPXV). Symptoms include painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain, and low energy. The disease primarily spreads through close contact with an infected person.

Published - September 23, 2024 07:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.