Man taken into custody

January 17, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

A person was taken into custody and documents were seized during a raid conducted by National Investigation Agency (NIA) here on Tuesday.

The NIA team arrived in Kollam during the early hours and the raid continued for around five hours from 3.30 a.m. Reportedly, Chavara-resident Sadique was taken into custody for his alleged association with Popular Front of India (PFI). According sources, he was taken to Kochi for questioning, as the team found documents related to some programmes conducted by PFI from his house.

