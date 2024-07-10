Man suspected to have fallen to death from third floor

A man suspected to have fallen from the third floor of a building in Perumbavoor died on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Leo Johnson, 29, of Kizhakkambalam. The incident reportedly happened around 2.30 a.m. on Tuesday. He was found by a newspaper boy.

The victim was reportedly the manager of a private establishment that owns the building. He probably lost balance and fell. Further details can be known only after an investigation,” said an officer.

The Perumbavoor police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Woman dead

A woman was killed after the car she was travelling in crashed into a boundary wall at Maradi on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Lisy Stephan, 61, of Enanalloor. The car was heading towards Koothattukulam from Muvattupuzha when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which rammed the compound wall. The victim’s husband sustained severe injuries in the collision.

The Muvattupuzha police have registered an FIR under Section 281 (rash driving), and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence)of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

