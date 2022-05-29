Man succumbs to West Nile fever in Thrissur

Emergency meeting convened at MCH

The Health department sounded alert as a man succumbed to West Nile fever, a mosquito-borne disease, at Panancherry panchayat in Thrissur on Sunday. Revenue Minister K. Rajan convened an emergency meeting at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thrissur, to review the situation. Health Minister Veena George attended the meeting online.

According to the medical records, the patient started showing symptoms of West Nile fever on April 24. His hands and legs were paralysed four days later. The patient, who was admitted to private hospital on April 27, was put on ventilator support on April 28 following breathlessness. After being treated in various hospitals, he was admitted to the medical college hospital on May 18.

West Nile fever was confirmed by the virology Institute in Alappuzha on May 25. His condition became critical on May 29 and he died around 9.30 a.m.

By culex mosquitoes

West Nile fever is a disease caused by West Nile virus, which is spread by culex mosquitoes. The mosquitos become infected by birds that often carry the disease. However, in 80% of infected people show no symptoms. About 20% people develop fever, headache, vomiting or rashes. It can cause fatal health issues in less than 1%, according to Health officials.

“Currently no other case has been reported from the district. So, there is no reason for panic. Facilities have been arranged in the medical college and other health institutions,” Health authorities said.

Preventive measures

A team of Health officials visited the patient’s house and premises as soon as the disease was confirmed and intensified preventive measures. As the disease is spread by mosquitoes, an eradication drive was held in the area. A dry day campaign was also conducted, Mr. Rajan said.

District Collector Haritha V. Kumar, DMO N.K. Kuttappan, medical college authorities and health officials participated in the meeting.