Man succumbs to grave bullet injury on head in Kozhikode

He was reportedly shooting himself using an air gun on October 31

November 11, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year old man who was found in a critical state with grave bullet injuries on his forehead at a lodge in Kozhikode on October 31 succumbed to injuries at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on November 10 night.

The Perambra native who was identified as Kalariparambathu Shamsuddheen, had been under critical care for over a week after a five-hour complicated surgical procedure for removing the bullet.

According to police, he was an accused in a case related to sending an email death threat to Kerala Governor Arif Moahmmed Khan eight months ago. The man who went missing from his home two weeks ago was suspected of shooting himself in a suicide attempt, they revealed.

The gravely injured man was located with the support of the hi-tech cell and immediately shifted to the Medical College Hospital for the emergency surgery. The medical team had successfully removed the pellet from his head after a challenging surgical procedure. They were also hopeful of his speedy recovery.

Police sources from Nadakkavu station said the youth had made such self-killing attempts earlier as well according to his family members. They said the reason behind the latest incident was unknown. He was working with a private company associated with the production of curry powders.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling the Indian Medical Association’s ‘Thanal’, a Kozhikode-based centre, at 0495-2760000.

Kerala / Kozhikode

