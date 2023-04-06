Man succumbs to burns

April 06, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A 56-year old government employee who allegedly murdered both his wife and mother-in-law before attempting suicide by self-immolation succumbed to his burn injuries in the Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

Ali Akbar of Valavetty near Azhikode, Aruvikkara, was reported to have died around 9.30 p.m. He was a senior superintendent in the hospital.

He had allegedly murdered his wife Mumtaz and mother-in-law Shahira during the wee hours of March 30, a day before Ali’s retirement. The incident occurred in their house when Mumtaz and her mother were preparing a meal prior to the day’s fast. The couple, who have been fighting a divorce case, have been living on separate floors of the house. Ali, who set himself ablaze, had suffered nearly 70% burn injuries.

The police suspected the incident to be a pre-meditated one with Ali having purportedly arranged petrol and a set of tools including machete, screwdriver and hammer some days before the incident. A suicide letter was also recovered from the house. The couple is survived by two children.