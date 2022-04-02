Man succumbs to burns

The incident took place last month

Kozhikode

A 48-year-old man, who suffered serious burn injuries in a suspected murder attempt by his intoxicated friend last month, died at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

The police identified the victim as Shoukath, a resident of Koduvally. The incident took place at the Kozhikode Railway station on March 17. Shoukath was sleeping in the area when his friend, who was reportedly in an inebriated state, set him on fire. Mani, the suspected man hailing from Tamil Nadu, has been arrested in connection with the incident.