Man stung by wasps dies in Kerala; seven others injured

October 12, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Thrissur

PTI

A 70-year-old labourer met with a tragic end after being stung by wasps while cleaning a canal in the district on Thursday, police said.

Seven other labourers, working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), also suffered injuries in the attack by wasps in Edathiruthy near here, and one among them was slated to be serious.

The deceased man was identified as Thilakan, hailing from Edathiruthy, police said.

An officer said the incident happened when a group of 23 workers were indulging in various cleaning activities in the area. “They cleaned a canal first and then were mowing grass in the same area. A wasp nest was suspected to have been disturbed in between, and it suddenly attacked the workers,” the police officer said.

Though the injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital, his life could not be saved, he added.

All seven other workers who suffered injuries were admitted to various hospitals.

