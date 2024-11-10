ADVERTISEMENT

Man stripped and thrashed in Thenmala

Published - November 10, 2024 06:43 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Thenmala police have arrested four persons in connection with a case of suspected moral policing that took place on Saturday night. Edamon residents Sujith, Rajeev, Sibin and Arun were arrested for brutally assaulting 42-year-old Nishad while he was visiting a female friend at Thenmala. Reportedly, the victim was stripped naked and tied to an electric pole before he was beaten by the gang. The assault was filmed on mobile phone and circulated on social media by the perpetrators. According to police, personal rivalry between Nishad and Sujith led to the incident and one more person is also involved in the attack. It is said that the gang attacked Nishad with proper planning. Nishad, who sustained serious injuries in the incident, is currently undergoing treatment at Punalur Taluk Hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US