Man stripped and thrashed in Thenmala

Thenmala police have arrested four persons in connection with a case of suspected moral policing that took place on Saturday night. Edamon residents Sujith, Rajeev, Sibin and Arun were arrested for brutally assaulting 42-year-old Nishad while he was visiting a female friend at Thenmala. Reportedly, the victim was stripped naked and tied to an electric pole before he was beaten by the gang. The assault was filmed on mobile phone and circulated on social media by the perpetrators. According to police, personal rivalry between Nishad and Sujith led to the incident and one more person is also involved in the attack. It is said that the gang attacked Nishad with proper planning. Nishad, who sustained serious injuries in the incident, is currently undergoing treatment at Punalur Taluk Hospital.

