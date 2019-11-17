Man strangulates wife, found dead later

A 68-year-old man, who allegedly strangulated his wife to death, was later found dead at his house at Chambad on Manekara Road here on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Kuttykrishnan and wife Nirmala, 58.

According to the police, Kuttykrishnan, who retired from a spinning mill, strangulated his wife to death on Sunday afternoon. He then sought the help of his neighbours to take her to hospital, saying that she had injured herself.

While he did not join them at the hospital, he was later found dead in his house. Preliminary investigation suggested that the man had killed his wife following suspicion. On the day of the incident, they had a fight, the police added.

Thalassery DySP K.V. Venugopal and Panur Sub Inspector K. Santhosh Kumar are investigating the case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direct Interventions System for Health Awareness - 1056)