Man stages suicide threat against expulsion from job

April 01, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI

A man staged a suicide threat during the ongoing protest of a labour union against the expulsion of casual employees from the Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB), at the KSHB Revenue Tower in Kochi on Monday morning.

The man, a resident of Udayamperoor, served as a temporary security guard at the Revenue Tower before he was expelled. He climbed on a tree near the building and threatened to end his life.

He eventually agreed to climb down after the police held consultations with the KSHB authorities and pacified him. The protest by the CPI-affiliated Kerala Security Employees Union has been going on for the last eight days and the man said he resorted to suicide threat after the Board authorities declined to adopt a favourable approach. Thirteen casual employees under the Revenue Tower management committee were expelled recently.

The union would further intensify the protest unless the employees were taken back, said K.P. Haneef, State general secretary of the union, adding that the protest would be expanded to all KSHB offices in the district.

(Those in distress or with suicidal tendencies, call DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530)