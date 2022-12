December 13, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thrissur

A man fatally stabbed another youth with a screwdriver over alleged harassment of his wife at Mala on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Midhun, 27, of Muringur. Binoy, 29, Kizhur, who allegedly committed the crime, has surrendered before the police.